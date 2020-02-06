The Barrow County schools ELOST – Education Local Option Sales Tax – receipts set a record in January.
The school district received $1.164 million. That is up 10.7 percent over the same month in 2019. For 2019, the district was more than $1.2 million ahead of 2018 in receipts. The school system took in $12.449 million in 2019.
The Barrow County Board of Education had a very short meeting Tuesday night, except for a 41-minute closed session for personnel. The board took no action except for personnel.
Most of the meeting dealt with honors students and teachers have received.
The board:
•recognized Lindsey Bevard, fifth-grader at Holsenbeck Elementary School, who was elected state president of the Georgia Elementary Junior Beta Club over eight other candidates, and April Balenger, the sponsor for the school’s Beta Club, who was named the Georgia sponsor of the year.
•recognized K.J. Long, who was not there because of illness, for his win in the district spelling bee. He is a seventh-grader at Russell Middle School and Keely Schmook, a sixth-grader at Haymon-Morris Middle School.
•honored students and teachers who had received FFA awards. Winder-Barrow High School had five past students who received the FFA Degree at the national convention. Those graduates are Mariah Lynn, Caleb Lee, Kerrigan Royster, Katie Sontag and Shana Tuggle. Trinity Dismuck, a Winder-Barrow student, sold three show hogs to the school’s nutrition program and they were served as part of the farm-to-school program at WBHS. Apalachee High School and Russell Middle School each were awarded a three-star national chapter award. Megan Parks and Ethan Harrison, AHS students, were each named national finalists for the Premier Chapter in Strengthening Agriculture.
Also, Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, reported the district has received 96 percent of its estimated $41 million in property taxes for the school year. The district has gotten $39.469 million.
The personnel report had only two positions that were new hires. Six positions were transfers and five of those were deemed "growth" jobs. Two were teaching positions and one is in the central office. One position listed under "separations," was for a parapro who "did not start" the job.
