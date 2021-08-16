Barrow County Emergency Services and the community are mourning the loss of a firefighter/EMT who died from COVID-19.
Tim Watson passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, due to complications from the coronavirus, BCES confirmed in a social media posting. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks and fighting for his life.
Watson had been with BCES since 2015 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.
"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.