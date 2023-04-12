The Barrow County Food Pantry's outdoor food distribution is April 27 at 8 a.m. at the Holly Hill Center. This month's distribution is sponsored by St. Anthony's Episcopal Church and Winder Moose Lodge.
The food pantry is open to all residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements.
Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, rain or shine.
The Barrow County Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, offers a monthly outdoor food distribution on the third Thursday of each month.
The Holly Hill Center is located across from Hill's Ace Hardware on W. Athens Street in Winder.
