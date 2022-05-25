The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will hold a first hearing June 2 on its proposed FY23 budget. A second hearing and final adoption vote are scheduled for June 22.
The BOC plans to roll back its millage rate to a revenue-neutral level, 5.62 mills in unincorporated Barrow County and 7.084 in incorporated areas.
The FY23 general fund budget is proposed to go up 17.3% to $50.38 million. Among the items included in the budget is a county-wide employee pay raise and the addition of around a dozen new employees.
The general fund budget proposes to use $4.3 million from the BOC's reserves in FY23, which begins July 1. Over half of those funds, $2.5 million, will be used to realign and improve the Cedar Creek Rd. and Hwy. 211 intersection.
The county's water & sewer fund budget is projected to increase from $12.8 million to $21.9 million. A large amount of that increase is due to an increase in debt service payments for FY23 to $4.3 million, up from $1.1 million in FY22.
