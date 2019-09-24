Both of Barrow County’s high schools beat the state average graduation rate in 2019.
Winder-Barrow High School had a graduation rate of 84.9 percent for 2019 and Apalachee High School's rate was 90.7, the first time it passed the 90-percent mark.
Barrow County had 825 graduates in the spring.
Georgia’s graduation rate reached 82 percent in 2019.
“I am thrilled with the steady growth the system has seen in this rate over the past several years,” superintendent Chris McMichael said. “It is a direct result of the system-wide focus on teaching and learning at higher levels that permeates our schools.”
Barrow County Board of Education chair Lynn Stevens said, “All of the work being done in Pre-K through middle school is setting a strong foundation in high school, and our high schools are raising the bar every year.”
