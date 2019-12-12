The Barrow County Habitat for Humanity board gathered Friday, Dec. 6, to dedicate a new home the nonprofit built on Wade Street in Winder.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow presented housewarming gifts and the board presented the keys to the homeowner, who closed on the house Friday and moved in over the weekend. The homeowner declined to be named for this story.
Barrow County Habitat is a non-profit organization that builds and renovates homes and aims to “give people a hand up in our community, allowing them to own homes,” executive director Dale Sauls said. “We partner with local churches, organizations, schools and individuals to construct, repair and rehabilitate homes for families in need.”
The organization has a homeowner selection committee that receives applications once a year and selects the most-qualified family, based on needs, Sauls said.
Prospective homeowners “must demonstrate a need for safe, affordable housing,” she said. “Once selected, Habitat homeowners must partner with us throughout the process. This partnership includes performing ‘sweat equity,’ or helping to build their own home or the homes of others in our homeownership program. Habitat’s homeowner selection is managed at our local office.”
Sauls said the group’s goal is to build one house per year but also tries to make repairs to as many homes as possible throughout the year.
Sauls said the group started building the house on Wade Street in June.
“It was a community effort as we had many businesses, churches, board members and volunteers who all worked together to make this build happen,” she said. “Just as it takes every nail, every board and every gallon of paint to finish a Habitat for Humanity home, it also takes every hour of hard work by future homeowners and volunteers, every ounce of support from generous donors, and every bit of building expertise to guide the construction process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.