Last week, during its annual Spring Conference held in LaGrange, the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia honored Barrow County Judge Tammy Brown as one of its 2021 Meritorious Service award honorees.
The Council’s Meritorious Service award was designed to recognize a judge who has made “consistent and significant” contributions to the council and has worked for the betterment of Georgia’s probate courts, according to a news release.
Incoming council president and Harris County probate judge Thomas Lakes lauded Brown for being a servant leader.
“The amazing thing about Judge Brown is that she has total interest in doing the work, but zero interest in receiving any of the credit,” said Lakes. “Quite simply, she is the best kind of leader. Her colleagues have tremendous admiration for her and the way in which she has always made it about everyone else and never about herself.”
Currently, Brown serves as the immediate past president of the Constitutional Officers’ Association of Georgia. Previously, she has served in multiple leadership positions including serving as the president of the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia and as chair of the Probate Judges’ Training Council.
Aside from Brown, Senior Judge Susan S. Tate of Athens-Clarke County, Judge Mike Greene of Jones County and Judge Darin McCoy of Evans County were also honored this year as recipients of the Meritorious Service award.
