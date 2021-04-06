More than 19,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Barrow and roughly 9 percent of the county’s residents are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, but the county continues to lag behind much of the state in vaccination rate.
As of Tuesday afternoon, April 6, 7,378 Barrow Countians had received both vaccine doses, while another 11,894 (15 percent) had received at least one dose.
The county’s full vaccination numbers likely got a boost last week, when more than 1,000 Barrow County School System employees received their second shot, but the rate will need to pick up in order for most people in the county to be vaccinated by the end of May, a goal that has been set by the Biden administration.
All Georgians 16 years and older are eligible for a vaccine. To locate vaccine providers (including pharmacies and health departments) and to learn how to schedule an appointment, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Meanwhile, six new coronavirus cases were confirmed among county residents by the DPH on Tuesday, and the seven-day average of new daily cases has sat between 7-8 the last two weeks. There have been 126 deaths among county residents confirmed by the state.
