The Barrow News-Journal has announced staffing changes that will take effect next week.
Current editor Scott Thompson is leaving the newspaper effective Friday, Dec. 10, to pursue other career opportunities. Thompson has been with Mainstreet Newspapers, the parent firm of the Barrow News-Journal, since August 2016 and has been the newspaper’s editor since October 2016. He was previously editor of The Barrow County News before it and the Barrow Journal were merged in 2016.
Mainstreet Newspapers co-publisher Mike Buffington will serve as interim editor and cover county government, while Morgan Ervin, who has covered government meetings for the firm, will be taking over several of the other local news beats — including the municipal governments in Winder, Auburn and Statham and the Barrow County Board of Education.
Mainstreet is also looking for a sports reporter to cover local high school sporting events.
