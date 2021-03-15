Barrow County will likely receive more than $16 million in federal coronavirus relief money under legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last week.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed along with party lines, with all Republicans in both congressional chambers and one House Democrat voting against the legislation. In addition to direct $1,400 payments to most Americans and several other measures, the legislation also includes $65 billion to be split between each county in the nation and another $65 billion to be split between non-county municipal governments.
An analysis from the National Association of Counties projects that Barrow County will receive $16.14 million in direct funding, which will be split into two payments, one this year and one in 2022. The U.S. Treasury Department is required to pay the first tranche of money to counties no later than 60 days after the March 11 enactment of the legislation and pay the second round no earlier than 12 months after the first payment.
According to projections from the Georgia Municipal Association, out of the $19.53 billion earmarked for municipalities with populations below 50,000, Winder will be allotted $5.65 million, followed by Auburn ($2.41 million), Statham ($894,469), Bethlehem ($228,442) and Carl ($74,040). However, those jurisdictions with populations below the 50,000 threshold will not be able to receive more than 75 percent of their annual general fund operating budget.
According to the NACo analysis, the federal funds can be used to respond directly to public health efforts and negative economic impacts related to the pandemic and help deliver premium pay to essential public workers. Local governments are also allowed to make water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements.
The funds must be spent before the end of 2024, and local governments are required to make “periodic” reports accounting for their spending of the money. Governments that fail to comply with any of the bill’s provisions will be required to repay the Treasury.
Barrow County received roughly $2.7 million last year through the CARES Act pandemic relief legislation that was passed by Congress and signed by then-President Donald Trump. Municipalities in the county also received smaller shares of funding, with Winder ($934,000) receiving the most.
Local funding went primarily toward road improvements and public safety salaries as well as replenishing money that had been spent on pandemic-response efforts.
