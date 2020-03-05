The Barrow County Board of Education on Tuesday, March 3, approved selling $44 million in bonds for school buildings March 3 and also approved $5.5 million for building projects this summer.
The school bonds, which are to be sold in April, are expected to carry an interest rate of about 1.8 percent.
The interest rate is about half the projections in January 2019, although Tom Owens, with Raymond James, said no one expected interest rates to be as high as projected, 3.76 percent.
“In virtually every respect,” Owens said, the district is better off financially for the bond sale than one year ago.
The school district is collecting about $1.3 million in sales tax revenue more than thought a year ago — Owens said projections are that the school district should have nearly $3 million per year from ELOST — Education Local Option Sales Tax — above the cost of the bond sales.
The Barrow County School System collected about $12.564 million in 2019 versus $11.23 million in 2018.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the board the ELOST receipts for February were about $1 million. The sales tax receipts through two months are up 11.8 percent over the same two months in 2019.
The bond sale will establish debt service payments through 2037, but Owens said the low interest rate expected makes that a good deal.
The debt service payments will be as high as $9.66 million for the fiscal years 2023 to 2027. Payments after that would drop to about $8 million a year.
Most of the building project money will go for a renovation at Statham Elementary School.
The district also plans small projects at five schools, Haymon-Morris Middle, Bear Creek Middle, Russell Middle, Winder-Barrow High and Sims Academy. The projects will be security vestibules, classroom audio and/or video and ancillary renovations.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for systems operations, said the projects would be paid for with capital outlay money from the state Department of Education and SPLOST — special purpose local option sales tax — VI revenue.
The board also approved $667,438 from ELOST money for furniture at the new Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, which is planned to open in August.
The board approved $172,324 for furniture at Statham Elementary School and agreed to spend up to $50,000 for other furniture throughout the district during the 2020-21 year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•heard that attendance awards for students went to Bramlett Elementary for the sixth time in seven months and to the staff at Russell Middle and the food nutrition workers at Bethlehem Elementary for the first time this year.
•heard superintendent Chris McMichael tell the system’s partners in education, “we cannot have a great school system without a great community.” The board honored Akins Ford, Chick-fil-A, Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow, Zaxby’s, Jackson EMC, WJBB radio station and Bethlehem Church for being PIE.
•heard the district’s code of conduct for the 2020-21 year will be “on the table” for 30 days for public comment. The board is expected to vote on the code in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.