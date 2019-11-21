Students in Barrow County will continue to start school near the beginning of August for the next two years if the Barrow Board of Education accepts the recommendation made Tuesday, Nov. 19, at its work session.
Cindy Beggs, assistant superintendent for planning and personnel, said the recommendation will be made at the Dec. 3 board meeting to set the calendar for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The first day of school for students next year will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, and for the 2021-22 year, it will be Aug. 4.
Beggs explained the system asked more “open-ended” questions instead of doing a survey where respondents picked calendars from among options.
She said about 3,600 responses were received and more than half were from parents. Responses for the starting of school were about even for the beginning of August to the middle of August.
Beggs said parents tend to “not want to give up” a break in the fall.
The calendar to be recommended will have full weeks for breaks in October for fall and at Thanksgiving. The only full week off in the spring semester is the first week of April for spring break.
The winter break for students will be Dec. 23 through Jan. 5 for this year and Dec. 22-Jan. 4 for 2020.
Beggs and Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said they do not have specific answers why some families do not register their students until after Labor Day.
Beggs said the issue has been discussed “at length” and there is no way to complete the first semester before the winter break and start school after Labor Day.
