The Barrow County School System had three schools recognized as top performing Title I schools by the Georgia Department of Education recently.
Auburn Elementary and Russell Middle were recognized as Title I Reward Schools and Bramlett Elementary earned a Title I Distinguished School designation.
The Georgia Department of Education honors K–12 Title I schools for "significant progress in improving student achievement and/or making significant progress in closing the achievement gap," according to a news release.
“A theme that crosses all three schools is a specific and intentional focus on challenging students to think at higher levels to complete rigorous tasks,” the school system's Title I Director David Beeland said.
A Title I Distinguished School is a Title I school among the top 5 percent statewide and top 5 percent targeted-assisted Title I schools in the state that have the highest absolute performance based on the current statewide assessment.
Bramlett Elementary School increased its CCRPI score by 12.8 percent over 2018 to post a score of 91.9.
A Title I Reward School is a Title I school among the 10 percent of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of the students group over the most recent two years.
Auburn Elementary increased its CCRPI score by 19.4 points increase over 2018. The school also earned the full 100 points for “closing gaps” in student achievement.
Russell Middle School increased its CCRPI score by 10.3 points over 2018 and posted the highest score for Barrow middle schools. It also earned the full 100 points for “closing gaps” in student achievement.
The principals for each of the schools are Karen Gresham-Dowis, Bramlett; Julia Hodges, Auburn; and Meridith Wages, Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.