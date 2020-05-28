The Barrow County School System’s nutrition department will be distributing free drive-through meals to children on weekdays through June 30.
The bagged meals, which include breakfast and lunch, may be picked up each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at either Winder Elementary School or Haymon-Morris Middle School.
WES is located at 194 McNeal Rd., Winder, while HMMS is located at 1008 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder.
Meals will only be available for children 18 and under in the automobile, and only one meal bag per child will be available per day.
Children do not have to be students of the Barrow County School System to receive the meals.
No adult meals will be available and parents will not be allowed to pick up bags for children who aren’t with them. Meals also won’t be delivered.
Barrow County Family Connection is helping coordinate additional food sites and pick-ups for families throughout the county and regularly posts information to its website at barrowfamilyconnection.org.
