Three administrative positions in the Barrow County School System were filled at a called board of education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Jason Ayers was hired as the transportation director, replacing Wanda Young, who retired.
One assistant principal and a new position of “strategic initiatives administrator” also were hired.
Derrick Maxwell is the new “strategic initiatives administrator” and Lathan Pooser was named assistant principal at the new Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, which opens in August.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said Maxwell “will be helping to fill the gap left by the departure of Dr. (Douglas) Blackwell at Sims, as well as supporting system-initiated projects such as the opening of the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.”
He said Maxwell will help develop “the transition plan for both middle and high school students” at BASA. The position is noted as “growth” on the personnel list and McMichael said that is because “we haven’t had the position in the recent past and because it is tied to the new school and student growth.”
Pooser will help Dale Simpson in running the new school.
Ayers has been the transportation director for the Franklin County schools since 2003. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brenau University in organizational leadership.
Maxwell comes to Barrow County from Cedar Shoals High School in Clarke County, where he was principal.
He also was the principal at Commerce Middle School for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.