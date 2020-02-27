The Barrow County Board of Education will be asked to approve selling $44 million in construction bonds March 31.
The bonds would pay for a variety of building construction projects, including part of the cost for the school district's third high school.
Tom Owens, with Raymond and James, said the board can expect an interest rate of around 1.8 percent for its bonds.
Owens said the market for selling bonds is much more favorable than it was a year ago. The expected interest rate is about half the projections in January 2019, although Owens said no one expected interest rates to be as high as projected, 3.76 percent.
“In virtually every respect,” the district is better off financially for the bond sale than one year ago, Owens said.
The school district is collecting about $1.3 million in sales tax revenue more than thought a year ago. Owens said projections are that the school district should have nearly $3 million per year from ELOST — Education Local Option Sales Tax — above the cost of the bond sales.
The district is collecting about $12.5 million a year versus $11.2 million in January 2019.
The sale will cause the district to have debt service payments through 2037, but Owens said the low interest rate expected makes that a good deal.
The debt service payments will be as high as $9.6 million for the fiscal years 2023 to 2027. Payments after that would drop to about $8 million a year.
The bond sale also is expected to include a refinancing of 2014 bonds that have about seven years of payment to be retired.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•heard Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, say the “guaranteed” price for building projects this summer will be $5.5 million. Most of that will be spent at Statham Elementary School, which will have a major renovation. Perno said smaller projects will be done at Haymon-Morris Middle, Bear Creek Middle, Russell Middle, Winder-Barrow High and Sims Academy. He said those will be security vestibules, classroom audio and/or video and ancillary renovations. He said the projects would be paid for with SPLOST VI – special purpose local option sales tax – revenue and capital outlay money from the state Department of Education.
•heard Dale Simpson, principal at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, say furniture for the classrooms in the building would cost $238,286; furniture for the media center, cafeteria and collaborative areas would be $355,984 and administrative furnishings would be $38,168. The total of $667,438 would come from ELOST money.
•heard Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, report that furniture for Statham Elementary would cost $172,324 and the district will spend up to $50,000 at the same prices for growth and replacement in the next year. Houston said 10 vendors responded and the district accepted the prices from six of them for various classroom items.
