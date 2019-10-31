Barrow County’s performance on Georgia’s CCRPI – college and career readiness performance index – was mixed for 2019. The state released its CCRPI scores Friday.
Nine Barrow County schools scored at or above the state average for their grade levels and seven were below the state’s average.
The CCRPI is a number score that includes a number of factors, including content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness, graduation rate and school climate.
The state’s “average” CCRPI score was 75.9. The scores by grade levels were elementary, 77.1; middle, 72.1; and high school, 77.0.
Neither Barrow County High School exceeded the state average, but Apalachee High was “average.” AHS scored 77.0 and Winder-Barrow High School had a 74.3.
Two of the four middle schools topped the state average. Russell Middle had an 81.9 score and Bear Creek Middle was at 74.9. Westside Middle was the lowest scoring school in the district with a 67.9 and Haymon-Morris nearly reached the average with a 71.5.
Elementary schools above the state average were Bramlett, 91.9; Holsenbeck, 82.1; County Line, 81.7; Auburn, 80.9; and Bethlehem, 78.7. Below the state average were Yargo, 75.3; Winder, 70.6; Statham, 71.0; and Kennedy, 69.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.