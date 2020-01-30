The Barrow County Board of Education got an introduction to GMAP — Georgia Measures of Academic Progress — and was asked to help lobby for a change in state testing during its Tuesday, Jan. 28 work session.
Matt Thompson, student and data services director for the Barrow County School System, and Jennie Persinger, testing and data specialist, explained a portion of the pilot project being done to combine the MAP, which is given three times a year, and Georgia Milestones, which is given once in the spring.
Persinger is the lead for Barrow County on that work and she explained most of the program.
Both people asked board members to talk with state legislators and with Department of Education representatives if they know them.
“We need help,” Thompson said. He said the state should have a more “sensible level” for testing than it does.
“Milestones needs to go away,” board chair Lynn Stevens said. She advocated for the GMAP tests, which are still being developed. Stevens said the Milestones tests do not measure growth properly.
Board member Rickey Bailey also supported the process. He called for eliminating Milestones in favor of “something that actually works.”
Persinger said the GMAP and Milestones tests will be “field tested” this year and in the 2021-22 year in grades 3-8. She said she hopes just the GMAP test will be given in 2022-23. In 2023-24, she said the GMAP could be given for English, math and science.
Persinger explained that Barrow County is one of 14 districts working on the GMAP process, marrying the MAP Growth and the Milestones assessments.
Thompson said standardized testing “can be a tremendous tool” for schools and it “also can be a burden” for teachers and students.
The work started three years ago when Barrow County worked with the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education to do an assessment of its lineup of test for students.
Thompson said MAP was bought by the district as a way to assess its students. MAP is given three times a year and results are available for teachers within 24 hours.
He emphasized that MAP adapts to the student. If a student answers a question incorrectly, an easier question replaces it. If a student answers the question correctly, a more difficult question follows.
Persinger said getting a single test which assesses individual growth, provides timely comments and results and demonstrates student mastery of state standards is not a simple matter.
She noted that Milestones results are gotten to teachers “way past when students are even in the class.” By the time the district gets results and analyzes them, the next school year has started, she pointed out.
Persinger said one difference between the two is that GMAP is not timed and students could take a break. That is not an option with Milestones.
Thompson said providing students with three chances to meet standards, as with GMAP, lowers the pressure on a single testing time.
Persinger said the group is trying to convince other school districts to join them.
“More people create a louder voice (with the state and federal Departments of Education),” she said. “We need that voice heard.”
Persinger also noted work has not started on high school standards. That is because the federal level is discussing lowering testing to the minimum level.
Thompson said the district now is “double testing.” Avoiding that “is a challenge,” he said.
OTHER ITEM
In another agenda item, Jennifer Wood and representatives from the Winder Housing Authority and ag programs at Sims Academy and Winder-Barrow High School said the land donated to the school system in 2017 is planned for considerable development.
The land, which is on Highway 53 just before the Oconee County line, will have chickens, honeybees and beef cattle by the end of school, representatives said.
The school district received the 89 acres of land in December 2017. The Winder Housing Authority got grants that total about $32,000.
About 20 acres of the land will be fenced for cattle.
The agriculture and culinary programs at Sims Academy will combine to develop a farm-to-school program. That program can use the farm land as a “second lab space.”
Shenley Rountree, district director of public relations and strategic partnerships, told the board that a new report is available, starting in February from the support services department.
She said a new “launch” of a redesigned website would be sent to board members each month. It will provide more data than in the past, she said.
As an example, Rountree said the new website had nearly 250,000 page views in December.
She also said the district is using Facebook to “push” people to its website. She cited two examples — an Apalachee student helped save her father’s life with lessons she learned at school and three schools were recognized by the state as “top-performing” Title I schools.
She said the first reached 4,315 people through Facebook and the second reached almost 3,600 people.
Rountree also said school calendars for 2020-21 and 2021-22 were posted on Facebook and reached 12,824 people.
