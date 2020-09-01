The Barrow County School System will resume in-person learning at its schools on a hybrid model beginning Sept. 8.
School district officials made the announcement Tuesday after superintendent Chris McMichael told the county school board last week the return date was becoming “firmer” as the county has seen some encouraging recent trends with coronavirus numbers throughout the community.
Barrow County schools have been operating with 100-percent distance learning since beginning the academic year on Aug. 17 as the rolling 14-day average of new daily coronavirus cases in the county remained above 25 per 100,000 residents — indicating “substantial” community spread and putting the county in a “red” zone.
But over the past two weeks, Barrow County has dropped into the “yellow” zone — a range of 10 to 24.9 new daily cases per 100,000 on a 14-day average — and school officials have said they feel comfortable with the schools operating at 50-percent capacity.
A few hours after the district’s announcement, the Georgia Department of Public Health, in its daily statewide update, confirmed 38 more cases of COVID-19 in Barrow County, the most the department has confirmed in a single day in the county since Aug. 7. But that number did not move the 14-day rolling average out of the “yellow” zone. The department, which typically reports lower numbers on Sundays and Mondays, reported four cases each in the county on Sunday and Monday, Aug. 30-31.
School district officials have also pointed to improving conditions among its staffing totals. As of Thursday, Aug. 27, the district had 26 teachers and staff members out over coronavirus concerns — three who were isolated with a confirmed positive test, 17 who were quarantined due to direct contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected case and six who were quarantined as the result of having a suspected case. But that figure was still much lower than the 91 who had to be out in the week after teachers and staff returned for pre-planning on July 27, which prompted the district to recommend. and the school board to approve, beginning the school year entirely online.
The district is now updating its staff and student coronavirus figures every Thursday on its website.
In addition to the improved numbers and staffing levels, the district has received a large swatch of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, including shipments that had been on back-order and has begun receiving Chromebooks for students, officials said.
Starting Sept. 8, students in all grades will be split into two cohorts — one cohort in each grade level will have in-person school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other will be in the school building Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a digital-learning day for all students as the school buildings and classrooms are cleaned and disinfected. Students who this summer opted for 100-percent digital learning for the first semester of the school year — about 25 percent of the district’s students — will remain entirely online with the option to switch back to in-person learning for the second semester.
The district is requiring that all students and employees wear masks in school buildings and facilities and on buses at all times except for documented medical exemptions.
Officials have said schools will eventually return to having in-person instruction five days per week once the community spread level in the county reaches less than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people on the 14-day rolling average and remains there consistently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.