The Barrow County School System is set to receive roughly $19.9 million as part of the recently-signed federal American Rescue Plan aimed at COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus.
The money stemming from the massive $1.9 trillion spending plan will provide the school system a much larger trove than the more than $2.3 million it got last year through the 2020 CARES Act legislation and a second round of CARES Act funding allocated in January that totaled about $8.9 million.
Combined, Georgia’s public school systems are receiving a little more than $3.8 billion through the new legislation, according to figures from the state education department.
Districts are required set aside at least 20 percent of the funds they receive to address student learning loss. The remaining funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more, according to a Georgia DOE news release.
“These funds will help Georgia schools address learning loss and ensure the safety of students, staff, and families," state school superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “I encourage all school districts to take advantage of these resources to continue or expand safe in-person learning options for students."
Some more specific items the funds may be used for include:
•avoiding layoffs and hiring additional educators to address learning loss, providing support to students and existing staff, and providing sufficient staffing to facilitate social distancing in schools.
•implementing strategies to meet the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students hit hardest by the pandemic, including through evidence-based interventions and critical services like community schools.
•funding crucial summer, after-school, and other extended learning and enrichment programs.
•hiring additional school personnel, such as nurses and custodial staff, to keep schools safe and healthy.
•providing for social distancing and safety protocols on buses.
•funding for Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for students without connectivity for remote learning and supporting educators in the effective use of technology.
"This pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on students, parents, educators, and schools, and we know that our schools, students, and communities need help now to reopen safely and quickly, and to stay open," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "These funds from the American Rescue Plan and the extraordinary steps the Department is taking to get these resources to states quickly will allow schools to invest in mitigation strategies to get students back in the classroom and stay there, and address the many impacts this pandemic has had on students — especially those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."
Barrow County school officials have not yet detailed fully how the district will plan to utilize the new funds, though superintendent Chris McMichael has recommended that the board of education approve spending up to $400,000 on a summer remediation program to help students at each school at least start the process of getting caught up on material they fell behind in when there was no in-classroom learning. Transportation to and from each school for the program will be provided under the plan, McMichael said.
The school board is expected to approve the spending amount at its Tuesday, April 13 voting session after agreeing last week to place the item on the consent agenda for the meeting.
