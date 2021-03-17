The Barrow County School System's buildings and facilities will be closed Thursday, March 18, due to threat of severe weather in the area, district officials announced Wednesday evening, March 17.
Thursday will be an at-home learning day for all students, and no students or staff are to report to school buildings. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong storms with damaging winds and possible tornadoes throughout northeast Georgia through Thursday morning.
Students should monitor Google classrooms, Remind, and their school system email accounts for additional information on assignments from their schools and teachers, officials said.
"We realize there is potential for power outages and other complications," officials said. "Please be assured that these things will not be held against any students’ grades."
A decision regarding after-school activities, including athletics, will be made after the storms have passed the area Thursday, officials said.
