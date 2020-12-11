Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, Dec. 11, announced his appointments for the newly-created part-time Barrow County State Court, which will begin operations Jan. 1 at the county judicial complex on Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
Robert M. Gardner Jr. was appointed to a two-year term to serve as the court’s judge. Gardner is the owner of Gardner Law Firm in Winder and has represented individuals and businesses in the northeast Georgia and metro Atlanta areas, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Before starting Gardner Law Firm, he was a partner at Hicks, Massey and Gardner, LLP, for 18 years. He attended Florida State University and Piedmont College, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities in 1991 and Business Administration/Accounting in 1993. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1996. Gardner lives in Winder with his wife Nina. They have five children.
Kemp also has appointed Kyle William Sharry to serve as solicitor general for the court. Sharry is a partner at Massey & Sharry, LLP, in Winder, where he serves as a litigator for clients in Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia in 2011 and graduated from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law in 2014.
