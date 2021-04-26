People who received traffic tickets late last year from either the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office or Georgia State Patrol may be eligible for Barrow County State Court “fast-track day” set for June 15 in Courtroom 1 at the county judicial complex on Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
State Court Judge Robert Gardner said the fast-track day is being held to help the county catch up on backlogs of cases in the county probate court, which was operating under a COVID-19 emergency, and the state court, which didn’t begin operations until January.
Those whose tickets indicated their case would be before the probate or state court, and meet all eligibility requirements, can apply by going online to http://www.barrowga.org/departments/state-court-solicitor.aspx, completing the “Fast Track Form” and returning it to barrowcountysolicitorgeneral@gmail.com. Upon completion and return of the form, people will be notified of their appearance date and time.
All traffic offenses for the Fast Track Day are eligible with the exception of DUI, habitual violator or vehicular-homicide offenses. If any of your charges are ineligible, you or your attorney should contact the State Court Solicitor’s office at barrowcountysolicitorgeneral@gmail.com.
Those who have attorneys are asked to not apply for the fast-track day, as their attorneys will need to contact the solicitor’s office on their behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.