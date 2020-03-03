Amid the confirmation of Georgia’s first cases of the deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019, state and local officials are closely monitoring the situation as the outbreak continues its spread across the globe.
At a news conference Monday, March 2, Gov. Brian Kemp and state public health commissioner Kathleen Toomey said two Fulton County residents living in the same household had contracted the new coronavirus, which originated in Asia and has quickly spread to several continents and more than a dozen U.S. states as of Tuesday morning, March 3. One of the residents had recently returned from Italy, where there has been a significant outbreak. Both people were described as having “mild symptoms” and are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading, officials said.
While many of those affected by the virus have only mild cases, the estimated death rate of 1-3 percent is high compared to the death rate for the regular flu, which kills thousands of people each year.
At the national level, the virus is already affecting international flights and disrupting some business supply lines, especially out of China where the virus began. The fear of a prolonged economic downturn due to the virus has tanked stock markets around the world, including here in the U.S.
Last week, Kemp created a state-level Coronavirus task force to begin planning for potential problems in Georgia.
“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario. Already, state health officials have established contact with these individuals (with confirmed cases) to gather more information, monitor their condition, and determine any exposure,” Kemp said in the Monday news conference. “They are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward. We remain in constant communication with our partners at all levels of government, and we will continue to update members of the public as information becomes available.”
Penny Clack, the emergency management director for Barrow County, said the Department of Public Health (DPH) would take the lead in the event of a local outbreak.
“We have been in discussions with the health department and others and at this time we are reviewing our pandemic flu plans and utilizing them as a guide,” Clack said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with all those that would be responding to any outbreaks. We also will be monitoring news reports and information released by the CDC.
“Like many organizations, the biggest thing we are doing at this point is encouraging good hygiene — hand washing, don’t touch your face, etc., and social distancing.”
The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to a DPH news release, which added that symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. People considered at risk for contracting the virus are those who travel to areas with ongoing outbreaks or those in close contact with an infected person.
Capt. Scott Dakin, public information officer for Barrow County Emergency Services, said there aren't currently any public meetings on the virus planned in the county, but said the county's 911 center is asking two additional questions when receiving calls for possible symptoms:
•Have you traveled outside of the country in the last 14 days?
•Have you been in close contact with anyone that has traveled outside of the country within the last 14 days?
"If they answer yes to either question, the information will be sent to the responding units who will follow CDC guidelines for EMS response to COVID-19," Dakin said.
BEST PRACTICES
The DPH recommends these best practices:
•Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Stay home when you are sick.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The department also recommends getting a flu shot. While the shot will not protect against the coronavirus, it could prevent serious complications that require hospitalization and therefore prevent overburdening the health care system in the event of a coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
Also on Monday, Northeast Georgia Medical Center put out a news release that “debunk common myths” about the coronavirus.
Those clarifications included:
•Wearing a facemask isn’t guaranteed to help shield people from contracting the virus.
•The flu vaccine won’t protect people from the virus.
•Antibiotics are not effective against the virus and are instead intended to treat bacterial infections. Unnecessary antibiotic use could lead to the development of resistant bacteria and other complications.
•There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through packages or letters or similar objects through the mail, according to the World Health Organization.
•Not everyone who gets the virus dies. The risk of hospitalization or mortality is higher in elderly patients and those with other chronic medical conditions. More than 80 percent of the coronavirus patients have mild, flu-like symptoms.
•Spraying alcohol, chlorine or bleach all over the body will not kill any viruses that have already entered the body or protect from those who could have the virus.
For updated information about the new virus,go to dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html. You can also find answers to frequently asked questions at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
Mike Buffington contributed to this story.
