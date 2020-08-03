A Barrow County teenager’s family said Monday she is facing a long road to recovery after she was brutally attacked by two dogs from a neighbor’s house on Friday, July 31.
Joslyn Stinchcomb, 15, a rising ninth-grader at Winder-Barrow High School, was walking through her neighborhood when two pit bulls jumped on her, tearing off her scalp and left ear and severely damaging her trachea, according to Facebook posts from her family members. Both dogs have since been euthanized and the owner was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and has since been released on bond, Sheriff Jud Smith told an Atlanta television station. Smith said the dogs had apparently escaped through a rear door that had been left open.
Smith could not immediately be reached Monday by The Barrow News-Journal for comment, and the neighborhood location had not been disclosed Monday night.
After the attack, Stinchcomb was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she underwent emergency surgery to repair her trachea. She also had her ear reattached, but doctors are unsure if it will be viable, according to the family, adding that she was on a ventilator following the surgery.
“We don’t know the extent of this damage at this time. We have been told that this may affect her smile, her blinking and other facial expressions,” a family member posted over the weekend. “She has multiple other lacerations, bruises, scrapes and such all over her body. She also has asphalt in the tips of her fingers where it appears she tried to claw her way away from those dogs.
“…There is still so much that we don’t know about her injuries, but we know that God knows and that can heal her! We are continued to be overwhelmed by the love, support and prayers that we are receiving.”
On Monday, Stinchcomb’s mother wrote that she would be undergoing another surgery Tuesday to try repair a damaged nerve on the left side of her face. A team from Emory University Hospital was also scheduled to assess whether they can repair her damaged vocal cords so she will be able to speak and “with prayer, maybe even sing again,” her mother wrote.
“She’s going to have many surgeries before this even starts to be over,” her mother wrote. “It's going to be a long, hard process for her physically and then they will have to help her with the mental and emotional aspects of all the physical and lifestyle changes she will have to endure. The doctor just told me that they feel it best to keep her mostly asleep until she is through with the next few surgeries. They couldn't tell me exactly how long that will be.
“We appreciate all the prayers and concerns for our girl and will try to update as much as we can! Please keep praying for a miracle!”
An online fundraiser for the family has been set up at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8rm0RZItmD.
To follow updates on Stinchcomb’s condition, go to the Facebook group “Prayers and updates for Joslyn.”
