The following events are happening at local public libraries around the county during the month of August:
AUBURN
• Movie Night — Friday, Aug. 11, 7 — 9 p.m. at 24 5th St, Auburn. A showing of the new “Dungeons and Dragons” movie.
• Crochet/Knit Club — Monday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime — Monday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver.
• Teen Monday Fundays — Monday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. From game nights to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia, join every week for something fun just for you! Grades 6-12 welcome.
• Cover to Cover Book Club — Monday, Aug. 14, 6 — 7 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. The club reads a variety of books, from literary fiction to nonfiction to Young Adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other book lovers.
• Movie: Right to Read — Tuesday, Aug. 15,6-7 p.m. The “Right to Read” is a must-watch documentary on the early literacy crisis by Jenny Mackenzie and executive produced by LeVar Burton. It shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher and two American families who fight for a fundamental civil right for our youngest generation: the ability to read.
• Lapsit Storytime — Wednesday, Aug. 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn’s littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
• Crime After Crime Book Club — Thursday, Aug. 17, 6- 7 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Created for everyone from those who are casually interested in true crime to completely obsessed murderheads.
• Movie Matinee — Friday, Aug. 18, 4-6 p.m. Watching “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret”
• Crafternoon — Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. Supplied provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
• Game Night — Friday, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. Grown-ups, come play a variety of games, chat with people and enjoy some snacks! No children.
• Between the Pages Book Club — Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. This book club is back by popular demand. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
STATHAM
• Microsoft Word and Excel Help — Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-6 p.m. Monthly on the second Thursday. Janet will be available for all tech learning needs. Some of the things she can help with are setting up and email, creating a resume or other Word document, Powerpoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app and device setup.
• Club Crafty Collages — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Join Miss Ashley for a morning of making collages.
• Toddler Time — Monday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Monday. An interactive time between parent and child complete with rhymes, songs, books and bubbles geared for children birth through age 2 with a caregiver.
• Ready to Read Storytime — Wednesday, Aug. 16, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Ms. Ashley for a morning of songs, rhymes, stories and fun. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
WINDER
• Ready to Read Storytime — Thursday, Aug. 10, 10:30 — 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• “Inspire” Author Series with Andrew Snorton — Thursday, Aug. 10, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. An Inspire Author Series program featuring Andrew Snorton will discuss “Writing IS; It’s the composite of something simple, complex, and creative which will challenge any reader or potential writer to define what writing is to them, let alone other people.” The Inspire Author series is presented by Dedra L. Walker. The author’s event begins at 5:30 p.m.
• Senior Shorts — Monday, Aug. 14, 11- 11:45 a.m. Weekly. Reading short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more. Free laughs are included on the second Monday of each month.
• Book Bunnies — Monday, Aug. 14, 4 — 4:45 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. Stories and activities for kids currently attending Pre-K through third grade.
• Lapsit Storytime — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10:30 — 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages Birth — 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• Teen Hangout — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5- 6 p.m. Monthly on the third Tuesday. A crafty evening for teens. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
• Movie Matinee: “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2 — 4 p.m. Join for popcorn and an adult movie matinee showing. Free to attendees. The movie is rated PG-13.
• Teen Game Club — Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5 — 6 p.m. Monthly on the third Tuesday. A Game Goblin is someone who enjoys all kinds of group games. If this sounds like you, join the library for Teen Game Club. Ages 12-18.
• S.T.E.A.M. Team Jr. — Thursday, Aug. 24, 5 — 6 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. This program will meet once a month and explore aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math just like the current STEAM TEAM, but designed for younger students. Meets on the same day and time as the current STEAM TEAM for grades 4-6.
• S.T.E.A.M. Team — Thursday, Aug. 24, 5- 6 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. Explores different aspects of science. For students in grades 3 — 6.
• LEGO Club — Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Saturday. Tons of LEGO and DUPLO fun for all ages. For kids under 12, a caregiver must stay with the child.
• What We Did During the Pandemic: Reading and Conversation with Dana Wildsmith and Gail Karwoski — Saturday, Aug. 26, 2- 3 p.m. Expect surprises from local authors and friends Dana Wildsmith and Gail Karwoski, including a performance by the Hog Mountain Philharmonic and Wildsmith’s latest book of poetry is “With Access to Tools,” offering “a means for navigating a new time of change.” Karwoski’s latest works are two cozy mysteries in her “A Watercolor Mystery” series. Books will be available for sale. The event is free and open to attend.
