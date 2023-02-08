Right now, a dinosaur-sized playground feature unlike any other on the planet is currently under construction in Brno, Czech Republic by KOMPAN, the world’s largest playground company. This 28-feet-tall, 71-feet-long climbing rope structure is arriving this summer to a brand-new destination playground at the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) Campus in Winder.

The Barrow Community Foundation (BCF) is seeking the community's help in bringing the "Barrowsaurus" to life by creating a mascot to represent this one-of-a-kind playground structure. Visit the Barrow Community Foundation website for inspirational images and details about the how to participate in the challenge.

