Right now, a dinosaur-sized playground feature unlike any other on the planet is currently under construction in Brno, Czech Republic by KOMPAN, the world’s largest playground company. This 28-feet-tall, 71-feet-long climbing rope structure is arriving this summer to a brand-new destination playground at the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) Campus in Winder.
The Barrow Community Foundation (BCF) is seeking the community's help in bringing the "Barrowsaurus" to life by creating a mascot to represent this one-of-a-kind playground structure. Visit the Barrow Community Foundation website for inspirational images and details about the how to participate in the challenge.
All creations must be submitted with a short explanation of the design choice by midnight Feb. 20.
The destination playground will be developed on the Old Russell Middle School campus, located at 84 W Midland Avenue in Winder, which is also home to the Center For Innovative Teaching (CFIT), and is aimed to be one of the premier playgrounds in the state of Georgia, according to BCF.
The integrated play area will cater to children of all ages, and will feature unique and challenging play pieces as well as ADA-accessible features for children with disabilities.
A wide variety of state-of-the-art play equipment will be surrounded by soft green turf, winding paths, picnic areas, a large pavilion, and shaded areas, according to BCF, who plans to incorporate climbing blocks, swings, twisters, slides, climbing ropes, a zip line, sensory pieces for children with autism and more.
The complete list of park features includes a splash pad/water play area, walking paths, open field area, sports court, reading nooks, outdoor classroom, open air market, food truck area, pavilions and picnic areas, bioswale, dog park, public restrooms, sculpture and art garden, pollinator meadow, tree house and shading structures.
