The Barrow County School System will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the district’s third high school, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
While in-person guests are limited due to coronavirus precautions, BCSS will live-stream the ceremony at the new facility — next to Sims Academy off Austin Road in Winder — on its YouTube channel starting at 5:40 p.m. The Barrow County Board of Education’s 6 p.m. meeting will follow immediately afterward.
BASA opened at the start of this academic year. Construction, led by Charles Black Construction, began in the spring of 2018 for the $18.8 million facility, funded in part by a state grant set aside for classroom building. The new school includes a student center, which houses the media center, cafeteria, and learning spaces, and the academic building for classrooms and lab spaces. In total, the school is over 114,000 square feet.
The high school is a school of choice — meaning that students apply to attend and are admitted based on a lottery, with no pre-requisite requirements for attendance.
With a focus on arts and sciences and grounded in problem-based learning, the school offers a number of unique learning opportunities for students, including:
•2-D and 3-D Visual Arts
•Graphic Design
•Band
•Music Technology
•Chorus
•Guitar
•Dance
•Theatre
•Science, Tech, Engineering and Math
•Robotics
•Computer Science
•Biomedical Science.
Dale Simpson is the school’s principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.