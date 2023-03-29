The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy's (BASA) Choral and Theater Programs performed popular musical "Mamma Mia!" at the Winder Barrow Community Theater March 23-25 and March 26. WBCT sold out each of the three performances.
"Mamma Mia!" features over 20 songs and dances including "Dancing Queen," "Honey, Honey," and "Money, Money, Money," and "S.O.S."
The musical's choreography and direction was led by Bethany Barnes, music direction by Haley Mitchell and technical direction by Sherelle Patisaul.
CAST
Georgia Rhinehart (Donna)
Emily Gattis/Madeline Allen (Ali)
Druce Manco/Zacarah Jones (Father Alexandrios)
According to Patisaul, drama and ELA literary coordinator at Barrow County Schools, those who loved the show should stay tuned for BASA's 2023-2024 show season announcement coming up later this semester. Season tickets will be available for purchase. "We've got some really great news in store," she said.
Some upcoming fine arts events coming soon:
• Miss Electricity by Kathryn Watat on April 26 and 27 at BASA at 6 p.m.
• BASA's Dance Spring Concert May 3 at the Oconee Civic Center.
• Junie B Jones, Jr. The Musical April 21 at 7 p.m.
• Band Spring Concert May 8 at Innovation Amphitheater at 7 p.m.
BASA's Choral and Theatre Programs extended special thanks to Mr. Scheman, Mrs. Watts, Mr. Pooser and Ms Lyles for their leadership and support; the entire BASA staff; Lanier High School for lending their set pieces; Vicki Glembocki, Triple Threat Design for props; Mrs. Marcotte and her classes for printing posters and programs for the show; the numerous parents who dedicated time and money in helping with the show; Pam Veador from WBCT; Jeff Seeley for show pictures; BASA Fine Arts Booster Club and Kristen Edwards, Winder Councilwoman Shannon Hammond and the Winder City Council.
