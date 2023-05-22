Members of Barrow County Emergency Services recently held a small ceremony to recognize the promotion of firefighter Josh Graham to the rank of lieutenant.
Joined by several of his family members, Josh was sworn in after passing the testing process and being selected as the top candidate.
Lieutenant Graham has been with the department since July 2016 and is well known among his fellow firefighters for his drive and commitment. He is constantly learning and take numerous classes such as Live Fire Leadership, First Due Firemanship and Fire Officer One.
Lieutenant Graham will be assigned to Station 3 on B Shift. “Josh is a great example of what dedication and perseverance can do,” said Chief Shuman.
“He takes his struggles and learns to overcome them and become a better person and firefighter. It is an honor to promote him to the rank of lieutenant.
