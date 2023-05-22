Graham promoted to lieutenant

Lieutenant Graham with numerous members of the department that attended the ceremony.

 Credit: BCES

Members of Barrow County Emergency Services recently held a small ceremony to recognize the promotion of firefighter Josh Graham to the rank of lieutenant.

Joined by several of his family members, Josh was sworn in after passing the testing process and being selected as the top candidate.

