Barrow County Emergency Services will conduct live fire training exercises this weekend in the Bethlehem and Braselton areas.
On Saturday morning, Oct. 16, crews will be in Bethlehem for a training exercise and, due to the need for water supply, Manning Gin Road from East Star Street to Joseph Street will be closed during the training, starting around 9 a.m., BCES officials said in a news release.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, crews will be training off Tuscany Drive in Braselton. Crews will be on the roadway, so citizens are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The training will give fire crews the chance to train on extinguishing fires in a home that includes small room and contents, to fully involved structures. The training is designed to keep the firefighters skills honed and enhance areas that can be improved, officials said.
“The training will allow us to start several fires inside of a home and have our Fire Investigation Team come in and collect evidence and determine the cause of the fires,” said Capt. Scott Dakin, public information officer for BCES. “This will allow them valuable experience in determining origins and causes of fires and enhance their skills in collecting evidence.”
