A former Barrow County School System employee has been arrested for having sexual relations with several students and supplying them with alcohol and has been fired by the school system.
Heather Kishun, 35, of Bethlehem, was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 17, in reference to a complaint that she was having a sexual relationship with “several” Apalachee High School students at her residence, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. Kishun was a paraprofessional at the high school.
Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for student services for BCSS, said Friday Kishun was no longer employed by the school system. He did not have an exact date for her termination but said it was “recent.”
Greene said the allegations came to the system’s attention while it was investigating an unrelated matter.
There is no information that any inappropriate contact occurred at the school, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Kishun is charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons below the legal age and sexual assault against a person enrolled in school. She was denied bond in Magistrate Court and referred to Superior Court on Friday morning and was being held at the Barrow County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.
