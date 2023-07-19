A couple is claiming their civil rights were violated by deputies of the Barrow County Sheriff's Office after they were pulled over and ordered out of their vehicle at gunpoint Friday night.
The traffic stop was initiated on the couple's black Porsche SUV due to it matching the description of a vehicle driven by a man who shot a Gwinnett County District Attorney investigator in a fit of road rage in Auburn that occurred minutes before.
Both were placed in handcuffs and were eventually released once deputies learned the couple had already been stopped and cleared by Gwinnett County.
According to the Channel 2 report, Mrs. Johnson said the traffic stop conducted by a Gwinnett County deputy didn’t involve weapons drawn and that her husband bore no resemblance to the shooter.
However, BCSO said the information it received regarding the shooter matched the description of both the driver and the vehicle. BCSO also said its deputies were not aware Gwinnett had cleared the vehicle until after the couple was detained.
Mrs. Johnson also told Channel 2 News she suffered a minor shoulder injury from the handcuffing, which she described was conducted "vigorously" by the BCSO.
She added that she and her husband feel a formal apology from the BCSO is in order as she deemed the police barricade with guns drawn to be inappropriate.
According to a statement from BCSO following the incident, "We do not feel compelled to apologize for any of our deputies’ actions in this encounter and are proud of the professionalism and dedication to the safety of the community they demonstrated during their search for an armed and dangerous suspect."
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith added that his agency is "extremely disappointed" in Channel 2's reporting of the incident regarding the traffic stop.
In his statement, Smith said unedited body cam footage depicting the encounter from multiple deputies was provided to Channel 2, but the portions of the footage aired in its broadcast "fall far short of an accurate depiction of events as they actually occurred."
Smith stands by the actions of his deputies during the investigation and insists each of them remained "professional and courteous in all their interactions with the Johnsons, apologetic for the inconvenience to the Johnsons, and appreciative of the cooperation from the Johnsons."
"The men and women of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, as with our counterparts across the nation, put themselves in harm’s way every day, in order to protect the communities we serve. We continue to do so in a professional manner with our own safety and the safety of the public as our top priorities."
The suspect, Tyler Moore, 27, of Auburn, turned himself into Gwinnett County police, who charged him with aggravated assault, possessing a firearm, and criminal damage to property.
The investigator was shot in the leg and expected to make a full recovery.
