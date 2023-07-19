DashCam1.png

Screenshot of Barrow County Sheriff's Office dash cam footage from the incident.

A couple is claiming their civil rights were violated by deputies of the Barrow County Sheriff's Office after they were pulled over and ordered out of their vehicle at gunpoint Friday night.

The traffic stop was initiated on the couple's black Porsche SUV due to it matching the description of a vehicle driven by a man who shot a Gwinnett County District Attorney investigator in a fit of road rage in Auburn that occurred minutes before.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.