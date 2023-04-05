The Barrow County School System (BCSS) presents the third annual Cultural Connections Series, a performing arts series at the Innovation Amphitheater. Held in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts, the series brings professional artists to the Barrow County community and provides affordable and entertaining evenings of music, dance, poetry and more. In addition, Barrow's own student artists present audience members with a special opening performance.
2022-2023 SCHEDULED EVENTS
Big Band Swing & Jazz Concert, Peachtree Jazz Edition
April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Peachtree Jazz Edition (PJE) is a 17-piece big band, specializing in swing and Latin favorites from the 1930s and ‘40s. PJE will be performing an evening concert for students and the community after the local high school jazz ensembles warm up the stage with several opening numbers. Earlier in the day, members of PJE will share their experience and musicianship with students in a jam session that will give students who aspire to become musicians a chance to play alongside the professionals.
Much Ado About Nothing, Atlanta Shakespeare Company
April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The Atlanta Shakespeare Academy will be taking the stage to perform two shows of the famous playwright’s romantic comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing." A daytime performance will allow up to 1.000 students to see Shakespeare performed in a modern version of the Globe Theater. This will be followed by a special play-shop experience for a number of our theater students with ASA’s talented teaching artists. Later, a primetime evening performance will be presented for the entire community, with a selection of opening dramatic performances featuring student actors from throughout the Barrow County School System.
Hansel and Gretel, The Atlanta Opera Studio Tour
May 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The Atlanta Opera Studio Tour will return to Barrow County after last year’s debut performance at the Innovation Amphitheater wowed the audience. This year’s tour visit features two performances of Engelbert Humperdinck’s take on the fairy tale "Hansel and Gretel." A daytime show will provide a field-trip opportunity for as many as 1,200 elementary students to experience live opera for the very first time, and an evening performance will be open to the community at large. The audience members of the evening show will also enjoy opening performances featuring highlights from several of the school system’s musical theater programs.
Details:
○ $10 each for non-students
• All shows approximately 90 minutes
• Located at Innovation Amphitheater, 1007 Austin Rd, Winder, GA 30680
Rain checks offered if event is cancelled
