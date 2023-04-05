Cultural Connections Series-logo

The Barrow County School System (BCSS) presents the third annual Cultural Connections Series, a performing arts series at the Innovation Amphitheater. Held in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts, the series brings professional artists to the Barrow County community and provides affordable and entertaining evenings of music, dance, poetry and more. In addition, Barrow's own student artists present audience members with a special opening performance.

Series sponsors include platinum sponsors Peach State Federal Credit Union and Zaxby's; gold sponsors Akins Ford, All County Electric and ArtsNOW; and silver sponsors BankOZK and the Rotary Club of Winder.

