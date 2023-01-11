In August 2023, the Barrow County School System (BCSS) will open its tenth elementary school on the Innovation Campus off Austin Road.
Two rezoned maps have been recommended by the committee: An elementary school map and a middle school map, explained in the photos below.
To voice any concerns about either map, complete the input form on the school's website for the elementary and/or middle school proposal no later than Sunday, Jan.15.
In the fall of 2022, the school system went through a process of considering how to best utilize the new elementary school. After much deliberation and public input, a recommendation was made and adopted by the Board of Education (BOE) to open the new school as a traditional elementary school, requiring the rezoning of schools in the Apalachee cluster.
During November and December of 2022, a rezoning team met to discuss criteria for rezoning and the options for elementary and middle school zones. Three options were considered for each level. Each school affected by the rezone in the AHS cluster had equal representation on the committee. The rezoning team was comprised of 33 people, which included six principals, six teachers, 12 parents, four BOE members, two community members and three district personnel.
The committee recommended the map three map options for elementary, middle and feeder schools using the following primary criteria for selecting attendance zones:
• Length of time on transportation/proximity to school
• No splitting of subdivisions
• Safety of transportation: Avoiding difficult turns and staying off S.R. 316 as much as possible
• Balance of enrollment across schools
• Consideration of expected future growth
• Title I/Social Economic Status balance
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROPOSAL
The rezone committee has proposed the following map to rezone the elementary schools in the Apalachee cluster.
• Most balanced distribution of students among schools
• Projected growth is best distributed among schools
• Maintains major roads as dividing lines
• Traffic patterns are better than with other options
MIDDLE SCHOOL PROPOSAL
The rezone committee has proposed the following map to rezone the middle schools in the Apalachee Cluster.
This option does not maintain the feeder school format, per the committee’s choice. This means some elementary schools will feed into more than one middle school.
• No changes for middle school attendance zones or transportation routes
• More even distribution of students among middle schools
• More flexibility for future growth
• Transition to new middle school easier for students
FEEDER SCHOOLS
The options recommended by the rezone committee do not maintain the feeder school format. This means some elementary schools will feed into more than one middle school. For example, as shown in the map below, students at the new elementary school and Bethlehem Elementary will not all attend the same middle school. At each of these two schools, some students will attend Westside Middle and some students will attend Haymon-Morris Middle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.