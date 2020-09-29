The Barrow County School System’s average SAT scores at both Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools increased for the 2019-20 school year, while the system remained a little below the statewide averages for Georgia, according to numbers released recently by the Georgia Department of Education.
System-wide, BCSS’ average score improved 12 points from 999 in 2018-19 to 1011 on a scale to 1600 with an 11-point uptick in evidence-based reading and writing (ERW), from 510 to 521, and two-point bump in math (489 to 491). While those numbers remained below the state averages for ERW (532) and math (511), the overall state average dropped from 1048 to 1043 (one-point drop in ERW and four-point drop in math). The average total score for the state’s public schools was, for the third year in a row, higher than the national public-school average (1030, 520 in ERW and 510 in math)), which went down nine points from the previous year.
Winder-Barrow saw its average total score improve 14 points from 1005 to 1019, posting an 11-point increase in ERW (525) and a three-point increase in math (494). Apalachee’s average total score improved from 992 to 1005 after an 11-point jump in ERW (517) and one-point increase in math (487).
“We are proud of our students and their focus on the SAT. While the state dropped in both evidence based reading and writing and math, Apalachee High students made gains,” AHS principal Jennifer Martin said in a district news release. “We attribute these gains to a focus on utilizing PSAT data to enhance individual improvement with the use of Khan Academy for support during our advisement and extended learning time.”
Added Winder-Barrow principal Derrick Maxwell: “At WBHS, we are proud of both the increase in the reading and writing score and the total score, nearing closer to the state average. We will continue identifying students who need to take the assessment to prepare for their futures and providing them resources to do their best.”
The district saw a decrease in total test-takers (juniors and seniors) from 476 in 2018-19 to 450 last academic year, a decrease brought on at least in part by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s total number of test-takers fell by more than 7,500, from 67,594 to 60,047.
The 26-member University of Georgia has announced it will waive the SAT and ACT testing requirements for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters because of uncertainty around scheduling due to the pandemic.
According to a news release from the state department of education, 64.5 percent of 2020 graduating seniors in Georgia took the SAT. That number was at 58.2 percent for Barrow County’s graduating seniors.
