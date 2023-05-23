The Barrow County Board of Commissioners authorized the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority to issue a $36.3 million bond for financing water and sewer infrastructure improvements. The motion to approve passed 5-1 with Commissioner Rolando Alvarez opposed and Commissioner Joe Goodman absent.
The $36.3 million price tag includes a 10% contingency.
On Feb. 1, county staff met with Stefel Public Finance to conduct preliminary discussions on the process of bond financing to accommodate funding needed for water and sewer project improvements.
Over the next three years, the utility department will embark on a multi-million dollar capital improvement project to enhance and upgrade the county's water and sewer infrastructure.
"These improvements will be an economic engine that increases service capacity that will support more businesses in the community, improve the reliability and sustainability of the water and sewer," said a county staff report.
