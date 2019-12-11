During its monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 2, the Bethlehem Town Council denied an annexation and rezoning request that would have allowed for the building of a residential subdivision.
Harrison Mill Properties, LLC, had sought to annex 49 acres into the town with agricultural zoning with the intent of eventually rezoning it for a residential subdivision with a target of 1.2 units per acre.
Barrow County had raised opposition to the annexation, as the property currently sits in the county’s innovation corridor for commercial use on the future land-use map.
After two people expressed opposition to a subdivision on the property during a public hearing Dec. 2, councilman Scott Morgan said he was also opposed and made a motion to deny the request. Councilmen Tommy Buchanan and Joe Price also voted against the request, while councilmen Wayne Ridgeway and Tommy Parten voted against Morgan’s motion.
In other business at the Dec. 2 meeting, the council:
•received no comments in a public hearing on the town’s budget for 2020. The council also agreed to a $143,000 allocation for roads and agreed to move $200,000 out of the general fund into a CD.
•denied a variance request for the building of a house at 105 Gifton Thomas Rd.
•approved a rezone and variance for 736 Manger Ave. for a mortgage business to operate there.
•approved $1,000 in funding for the Adult Literacy Center.
•met in closed session to discuss personnel and then approved a $1 per hour pay raise for town clerk Kathy Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.