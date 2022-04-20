A member of the Bethlehem City Council has threatened to sue The Barrow News-Journal over a recent news article from a town council meeting, an article that he had initially asked for.
Councilman Scott Morgan had his Winder attorney, Kenneth Lewis, send a letter to newspaper co-publisher Mike Buffington on April 18 threatening the lawsuit.
The issue comes from a news article published April 13 about an April 5 Bethlehem council meeting where a dispute between Morgan and a neighbor was aired. It was the third time the issue had come before the city council for discussion since December.
Morgan had voted at a previous council meeting in February to have the city attorney send a letter to his neighbors, the Johnson family, about alleged city code violations on their property. On April 5, the Johnsons attended the council meeting to give their side of the story and to refute comments that had been made by Morgan.
After the April 5 discussion, the council voted 3-1 to drop the matter and not pursue issuing code citations against the Johnsons.
The newspaper published what was said at the meeting by both sides of the issue.
However, Morgan's lawyer said the story was "defamatory" toward his client.
"Your publication has directly injured Mr. Morgan's professional reputation as the director of planning and zoning, as a Bethlehem Councilman, and a resident of Bethlehem," Morgan's attorney said.
Buffington said the accusation by Morgan and his attorney is "absurd" and has "zero legal merit."
"Mr. Morgan is a public official who spoke at a public meeting on this controversy," Buffington said. "We reported what both he and the Johnsons said at the meeting. Mr. Morgan's lawyer doesn't now get to dictate what we publish from that meeting with threats of a lawsuit."
Buffington also said Morgan solicited coverage of the meeting in advance.
"Mr. Morgan emailed us before the April 5 meeting asking that we send a reporter to cover it," Buffington said. "He then called our reporter and encouraged her to attend the council meeting and sent her an agenda for the meeting. He wanted newspaper coverage and we have copies of his emails to prove it. Just because he lost his city council battle over the Johnson property issue doesn't mean he was defamed by the newspaper."
Morgan was also given an opportunity to clarify some of his comments following the April 5 meeting via an email from the newspaper. He did respond, saying in part: "I am an elected official, and represent all people of Bethlehem, including our family, as a tax-paying residents. As I have done for others, I have the right to protect our interests and investments."
The complete copy of the lawsuit threat and newspaper responses are published inside this week's issue on page 4A and can be found online.
