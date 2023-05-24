Claudia Castro Socarras of Bethlehem is this year’s valedictorian of the 2023 graduating class of Georgia Connections Academy (GACA).
Socarras will be attending the University of Georgia and plans to major in psychology and minor in political science. Right now, she wants to attend law school after college. In addition to her schoolwork, Socarras was very active and held leadership positions in various clubs, including creating and serving as president of the Mock Trial Club. She also was a peer mentor to other GACA students. She said she feels prepared for college because of GACA teaching her independence and being responsible for her classes, scheduling and studying.
