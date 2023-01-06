Bill Ritter (R), of Statham, announced his candidacy in the Jan. 31 special election to fill the vacant District 119 House seat created by Danny Rampey after a drug arrest last month.
Ritter is currently serving in one of the two at-large seats on the Barrow County Board of Education (BOE), where he’s served as chairman since 2021.
