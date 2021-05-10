Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Friday, May 7, to limit how much local governments in Georgia can cut funding for police agencies.
Kemp signed the bill Friday afternoon at the Barrow County Sheriff Office’s gun range off Briscoe Mill Road in Bethlehem while he was on hand for an event to rename the range for and honor retiring Lt. David Aderhold, training director for the BCSO, after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, who represents a portion of eastern Barrow, forbids cities and counties from cutting the budgets of most police agencies in the state by more than 5% over a five-year period, except during times of financial trouble such as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its passage largely along party lines in the General Assembly came as Republican lawmakers moved to block efforts to reduce police budgets in the wake of last summer’s nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Democratic leaders slammed the measure as a power grab by the state over local governments, noting also that criminal-justice advocates have largely called for shifting some budget dollars from law enforcement to other areas like mental health and housing rather than outright gutting police agencies.
Gaines pushed back on that criticism Friday, saying proposals over the last year in Athens and Atlanta to cut police budgets were the impetus for the bill.
“Listen, I support local control, but when we had local governments that were out of control, I knew we had to act,” Gaines said.
Kemp framed the bill as a show of support for Georgia police officers who he said “continue to sacrifice their lives for the sake of others” despite growing backlash from local leaders and communities over recent high-profile killings by police including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
“The defund-the-police movement seeks to vilify the men and women who leave their families every day and put their lives on the lines to protect all Georgians,” Kemp said, while flanked by several local and area law enforcement personnel, including Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith and the police chiefs from Winder, Auburn and Statham. “This far-left movement will endanger our communities and our law enforcement officers and leave our most vulnerable at risk.”
Besides limits on budget reduction, the bill also allows state and local public-safety employees including police, correctional officers, firefighters and EMS operators to deduct pay from their salaries to secure legal representation if they are sued or prosecuted for their actions on the job.
On another criminal justice front, Democrats joined Republicans during the 2021 legislative session to pass legislation overhauling Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law following last year’s killing of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick. Kemp was expected to sign that measure this week.
—
Scott Thompson of The Barrow News-Journal contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.