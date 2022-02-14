A triple murder in North Carolina in 1972 has been linked to Barrow County's Billy Sunday Birt and his violent 1960s-1970s gang known as the "Dixie Mafia."
The old murder case had long been a mystery in Boone, NC, where three members of the Durham family were found murdered during a snowstorm on Feb. 3, 1972.
Last week, the sheriff of Watauga County, NC, announced that the old murder case had been solved, based on a 2019 tip by Birt's son, Shane. The younger Birt told the White County Sheriff's Office that his father once mentioned that he had killed three people in North Carolina during a snowstorm. The WCSO contacted Watauga Sheriff's Office and the story was pieced together from that tip.
According to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, Birt and associates Bobby Gene Gaddis, Charles David Reed and Billy Wayne Davis were all part of the triple murder. Davis is the only surviving member of the gang and is serving time in a prison in Augusta. Officials asked Davis about the murders and he confirmed the younger Birt's story, saying that he was the getaway driver. Davis said the murders were done as a hired "hit," but it's unclear who would have called for the murder of the Durham family.
Birt died in prison in 2017 and was one of the state's most notorious gangsters of the late 1960s and early 1970s. In addition to moonshining, bank robberies, blowing up buildings (and a Winder police car,) Birt and his gang have been liked to numerous murders in the state. He was known as a hitman for hire and leader of the Dixie Mafia, a group that was reportedly formed following the 1967 murder of Solicitor General Floyd Hoard in Jefferson.
The Durham murders received a lot of attention in North Carolina and had on-and-off been investigated over the past 50 years.
Bryce Durham, 51, his wife, Virginia Durham, 46, and their son, Bobby Joe Durham, 19, were found with their heads draped into a bathtub full of water in their home. Virginia had been strangled and the other two had been strangled and then drowned in the bathtub.
The Durhams had moved to Boone NC in 1969 when Bryce purchased the local Buick car dealership. Local reporting said that the family mostly kept to themselves and a motive for their deaths has never been clear.
