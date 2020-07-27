The American Red Cross has the following two upcoming blood donation drives in Barrow County:
•1-6 p.m. Aug. 21 — Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
•1-6 p.m. Aug. 21 — The Georgia Club, 1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham.
Currently, the American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19, according to a news release. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S., officials said, adding that convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19, according to the release. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus, officials said.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donate blood Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon, according to the release.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation, officials said.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center has several protocols in place, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
