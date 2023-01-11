The Barrow County Board of Education is seeking candidates for the Board of Education District 7 At-Large seat for the remainder of an existing term, which expires Dec. 31, 2026.
Candidates must meet the minimum requirements for holding public office in Barrow County and should submit a detailed letter of interest in the position.
Letters of interest should be sent to the Superintendent of the Barrow County School System at 179 W. Athens Street, Winder, GA 30680, and will be accepted until noon, Feb. 3.
At the board’s discretion, qualified candidates may be interviewed on Feb. 9 at 6:00 p.m. by the members of the Board of Education.
Public input on interview questions to be posed to the candidates for this position is welcomed and should also be submitted in writing to the Superintendent of the Barrow County School System at 179 W. Athens St., Winder, GA 30680 by noon, Feb. 3.
School board members should plan to attend all monthly work sessions and Board of Education meetings, in addition to committee meetings as needed.
As required by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), newly elected members of local boards of education shall participate, as a minimum, in 15 hours of training within one year of taking office. (GSBA website)
- New Board Member Required Training – 9 hours
- Five hours of this requirement must be training provided by the Finance and Budget Office of the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE).
- Local District Orientation – 3 hours
- One hour must be on district finances.
- Whole Board Governance Training – 3 hours
- Three hours of annual Whole Board Governance Training (includes Superintendent)
Total training - 15 hours
