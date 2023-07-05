The Board of Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2024 budget totaling $155,693,582 during its June 27 meeting. The budget is based on rolling the millage rate back to revenue neutral at 4.489 mills for unincorporated and 6.109 mills for the incorporated M&O.
Compared to the $123,403,850 budget in fiscal year 2023, the latest budget represents a 26.17% increase in expenses.
The FY24 general fund budget totals $58,110,833, which represents a 10.13% increase compared to 2023.
The budget includes $57,439,444 for capital improvement projects and $10,231,494 for the fire fund, which represents a 24.5% increase from FY23. The county's enterprise funds total $51,668,116. The enterprise funds include the water and sewage fund, which more than doubled from $24,913,677 in FY23 to $50,314,190 in FY24.
The BOC also committed $645,592 out of the general fund unassigned fund to be used for the County Line-Auburn bridge construction project, totaling $584,592, and for the professional services for hiring the county manager, totaling $60,000.
In addition to the fire fund, other special revenue funds that significantly increased this fiscal year include an additional $258,056 from the Opioids Settlement Fund and $1 million from the school camera safety program, representing a 99.8% increase compared to 2023.
FY24 began July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2024.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during the June 27 meeting, the board voted on the following items:
• A state contract for the copier lease services with RICOH for $10,218.12 per month.
• Approval and acceptance of two grants awarded to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
• The write-off of two vehicles from the general ledger and capital assets system
• An amendment to the Food Services Partnership Agreement with Valley Services, LLC, which provides the senior center with home-delivered meals.
• Continuation of the EMS Service Provider Agreement Fourth Amendment with NEGA Physicians Group totaling $3,607,295.
• The purchase of unused, reserved sewer treatment capacity by MHB Lending, LLC from Bartlett Family Winder, LLC and Gateway Venture Partners, LLC. Transfer reserved sewer treatment capacity
• On-call maintenance and repair services contract extension with Southern Premier Contractors, Inc. for an additional year. Southern Premier Contractors provide general stormwater maintenance and repair services. The contract extension totals $160,000.
• Contract extension with Premier Tree and Scrub Care, LLC, who provides on-call tree trimming and removal services for an additional year. The FY24 budget has $25,000 budgeted for these services.
• Authorization of the county manager to send a letter to all six of the county's municipalities proposing an initial meeting to discuss possible projects for the inclusion in a Transportation Special Option Sales Tax referendum.
• Text amendments adding updates to the county's zoning and procedures laws in its Unified Development Code in response to revisions to Georgia's zoning procedures.
