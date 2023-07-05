The Board of Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2024 budget totaling $155,693,582 during its June 27 meeting. The budget is based on rolling the millage rate back to revenue neutral at 4.489 mills for unincorporated and 6.109 mills for the incorporated M&O.

Compared to the $123,403,850 budget in fiscal year 2023, the latest budget represents a 26.17% increase in expenses.

