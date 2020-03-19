A full-service tennis pro shop and a dog park will now be part of the first phase of the voter-approved Victor Lord Park expansion project after the Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved an additional $800,000 to fund the elements.
At its March 10 meeting, the board approved the money to come out of the county’s reserves, leaving a balance of just under $15.2 million in the reserves — well within the recommended range, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
The vote was 4-3 with commissioners Billy Parks, Ben Hendrix and Isaiah Berry in opposition. The three commissioners have previously opposed going beyond the $7.35 million figure for the project that was slated to come off the top from collections of the voter-approved SPLOST 2018 referendum. The additional $800,000 will bring the project’s budget over $9.7 million.
The tennis pro shop (including lockers and an observation and sales area) and dog park were part of the original master plan presented to the public and a citizen SPLOST committee recommended those elements be incorporated into phase 1 of the project; however, they were initially delayed due to funding limitations and cost overruns.
Last year, the board approved an additional $1 million to include eight tennis courts in the first phase, to go along with three multipurpose athletic fields. It also approved an additional $500,000 to cover a significant portion of the architectural and engineering design and project management costs. The multipurpose fields and tennis courts, along with additional parking and a walking trail, are scheduled to be completed this spring.
Renshaw and county leisure services director Dan Magee said the tennis pro shop would bring additional amenities to the complex and attract larger youth and adult tournaments to the county. The plan is to design and construct the shop at a cost of no more than $550,000 and the dog park for no more than $175,000. An additional $75,000 in contingency is included.
