The Barrow County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a slew of changes to the county’s animal control ordinance Tuesday, Nov. 10, and urged the public to do its part in helping prevent future dog attacks like the high-profile one this summer that severely injured a Winder teen and left her hospitalized for nearly three months.
Among the changes, which came after several residents urged the board to take action during a public hearing Tuesday, commissioners approved a ban on unsupervised tethering of animals and enclosure requirements for dogs that are legally deemed “dangerous” or “vicious.”
The county will also eliminate the citizen animal control board leave the process of declaring dogs to be classified as “dangerous” or “vicious” to Barrow County Probate Court.
Other changes include a requirement that all lost animals be microchipped (at the owner’s expenses) upon being reclaimed from the county animal shelter and that owners of “dangerous” or “vicious” dogs notify county authorities immediately if their animal or animals go missing, rather than the previous 24-hour allowance, in an attempt to increase public safety, animal control director Jackie Fryman said.
Also under the changes, owners of “dangerous” dogs would have to carry a minimum policy of $150,000 in liability insurance, while owners of “vicious” dogs would have to maintain a $300,000 minimum policy.
The changes come just weeks after 15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb returned home to Barrow County from an Atlanta children’s hospital where she underwent 19 surgeries to address severe injuries she sustained on July 31 when she was attacked by a pair of pit bulls that had escaped from a neighboring house while she was walking through her neighborhood off Bowman Mill Road.
More than half a dozen residents on Tuesday endorsed the proposed changes, particularly the unsupervised tethering ban and spoke about the severe physical and psychological impacts that tethering has on dogs.
Commissioner Bill Brown agreed with one public comment that while owners of “dangerous” and “vicious” dogs should exercise strong responsibility, residents needed to be vigilant in notifying authorities if they have concerns about an animal.
“You’re going to have to call if you think a dog is causing a problem,” Brown said. “You can’t worry about what your neighbor thinks.”
“We try to address as many complaints as we can,” Fryman added. “We respond to every call in some shape, form or manner. It does fall back on the citizens to help us.”
Commissioner Rolando Alvarez thanked the residents for contacting him and helping educate him on the issues and said the county should look into taking additional steps in the future to address other issues such as “backyard breeding” of dogs.
“Our primary responsibility is to look out for the safety and security of the community,” Alvarez said, “and that doesn’t stop at human life. That includes all life. This (amended ordinance) is a good step forward for us.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•renewed county manager Mike Renshaw’s employment contract with a 2.5-percent pay increase for Fiscal Year 2021, raising his salary to $159,898.
•approved the reimbursement of $109,390 to the sheriff’s office to fund the balance of expenses related to the recovery and rebuilding of the sheriff’s office’s computer system due to a cyber-attack in July. The sheriff’s office spent $172,225 on recovering and rebuilding the system, and Traveler’s Insurance covered $62,835 of that amount.
•approved the purchase of a CCTV camera system for a planned system expansion at the county detention center, adding 16 cameras along with the associated equipment, at a cost of $47,842.
•tabled a vote on an aerial photography contract with Pictometry International. The contract would be for six years, and the company would take photos of properties in the county to help the county identify properties with unpermitted site improvements. The cost would be $11,654 per year for fiscal years 2021-23 and a little more than $12,300 for the following three years. The board wants to gather more information from chief appraiser Guy Rogers on why he is recommending the company over an existing partnership with Hall County on aerial photos before moving forward with a vote.
•approved the purchase of two salt spreaders through Cherokee Truck Equipment for the roads and bridges department for $8,930.
•approved the purchase of a new F-250 for the animal control department in the amount of $26,343 through Akins Ford at state contract pricing.
•approved budget amendments of $43,840 for State Court furniture, fixtures and office equipment and $47,400 for solicitor general’s offices furniture, fixtures and equipment.
•approved a Families First Coronavirus Response Act contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, where the county will deliver meals to the elderly and disabled. The $41,583 contract, which runs through Sept. 30, 2021, is entirely federally-funded.
•renewed the coordinated senior transportation agreement with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging. The regional commission will reimburse the county for those transportation expenses.
•accepted an $8,500 grant from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia that is awarded to public agencies that “display significant commitment to providing a safe work environment for employees.”
•amended the county’s 401(a) senior management plan adoption agreement to match with senior management employment contracts.
•appointed Mark Still to the county board of assessors to fill the unexpired term of Bill Kemp, who resigned. The term will expire Oct. 1, 2023.
