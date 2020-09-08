Along with two dozen more agenda items at its meeting on Tuesday night, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted to accept more than $2.7 million in federal coronavirus relief aid and also approved the purchase of a beefed-up cyber-security system.
The federal CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief covers certain expenses from Fiscal Year 2020, and the board voted Tuesday to make a budget amendment in the Grants Fund. Of the $2.73 million the county is receiving, the bulk of it will be applied toward the salary of frontline public safety workers within the fire department, EMS, sheriff’s office and detention center. The remaining $26,129 will be put toward purchases that were made due to the pandemic across the various county departments.
The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget has oversight of Georgia’s federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and made allocations to local governments on a per-capita basis. Local governments received 30 percent of their allocation in advance in July upon their agreement to the terms and conditions for using the money and were required to submit documentation to justify the remainder of the funds — which the county was approved for, said Rose Kisaalita, chief finance officer.
CYBER-SECURITY
The purchase of the cyber-security system comes after a July 10 cyber-attack against the sheriff’s office’s information technology system, which was successful after a sheriff’s office employee opened a malicious email.
No general government systems were successfully attacked, and no personally-identifiable information was accessed, county manager Mike Renshaw said at a council work session Aug. 25. But while there were numerous safeguards in place prior to the attack, Renshaw said, he and county officials believed upgrades were warranted.
The county was covered under a $1 million insurance policy through Travelers (with a $10,000 deductible) for the costs of investigating the attack and negotiating the return of the data, Renshaw said, and a group retained by the insurance company installed the SentinelOne system on the computers during the data recovery efforts. The software will cover 400 machines across the general government offices and the sheriff’s office.
The agreement with SentinelOne is for one year at a cost of $18,504 — $14,804 more than what was budgeted this fiscal year. The board opted to draw from $300,000 the county had in contingency funds to make up the difference, and the county will not renew its license for the current security platform, Panda, which had an annual cost of $3,700.
The new arrangement also comes with a “Vigilant Response” system, which will provide 24/7 security monitoring and will automatically lock down systems if a cyber-threat is detected, Renshaw said.
The pricing also includes a $400,000 one-year ransomware warranty ($1,000 per protected machine).
In a related vote Tuesday, commissioners approved transferring $105,000 from the county’s reserves to cover added protection for the sheriff’s office through the Microsoft Office 365 Suite, which Renshaw said Travelers is not covering. He said that Sheriff Jud Smith has submitted documentation to the insurance company and feels “relatively comfortable” that Travelers will cover about $167,000 for services provided by Dell Computers to help rebuild the sheriff’s office’s system.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•tabled proposed amendments to the county unified development code, including a change that the county’s future land-use map must be updated before any “incompatible” zoning district is allowed for a property. The board is also being asked to consider how often the land-use map should be reviewed, whether annually or semi-annually. The board had tabled a vote on the amendments at its Aug. 11 meeting as well and will have a vote at its Oct. 13 meeting after a limited public hearing on private subdivisions.
•approved a request by Bruce Russell to rezone 8 acres along Mulberry Road in Winder to build eight single-family homes. The board had tabled a vote on the request at its Aug. 11 meeting. The 8 acres are part of a 124-acre tract and the project had been proposed as a “minor” subdivision. But because a portion of one of the parcels was part of a previous rezoning earlier this year, county staffers said, the project would have to be developed under “major” subdivision standards in the county code. However, county attorney Angie Davis said, after more discussions in the past month it was determined that the development would not have to include internal streets, which had been a primary concern of Russell’s.
•approved nearly $34,000 in salary increases for elected officials in Calendar Year 2021 between the seven commissioners, sheriff, chief magistrate, probate judge and clerk of superior court in accordance with guidelines from the ACCG, the state’s county government association. The money will be split evenly between the current fiscal year and FY2022. Smith will see the biggest salary increase out of the elected officials ($5,506). The pay raises weren’t initially included in the FY21 budget.
•approved the reimbursement of $10,983 to the sheriff that was due to him in 2013 and 2014. Smith voluntarily took a 10-percent pay cut in 2009, but county human resources director Elizabeth Bailey said she’d learned during a recent meeting that the salary reduction for 2013-2014 violated the Georgia Constitution because it occurred during a separate elected term and Smith did not officially agree to it. Smith has been paid the correct wages since 2014, Bailey said.
•approved the purchase of two vehicles for the stormwater department, totaling a little more than $87,500, from Akins Ford as part of the county’s FY21 capital improvement program. In a separate vote, the board approved the purchase of a third vehicle for $85,282 and the trade-in of another vehicle for that one, bringing the net cost to $70,282.
•accepted a Georgia Trauma grant in the amount of $8,326 for the purchase of trauma-related equipment.
•approved a bid of $54,825 by Drager, Inc. for a fire training flashover simulator as part of the county’s CIP program.
•approved the purchase of a replacement battalion vehicle for Barrow County Emergency Services from Akins Ford in the amount of $34,126. The purchase was also a budgeted CIP expenditure and will replace an administrative vehicle that the county will surplus.
•approved a personal property audit contract with Traylor Business Services for three years.
•approved a three-year lease agreement with CatSnip for the facility at 610 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, for $250 per month through June 2023. The rent is the same as the lease agreement with the county’s previous spay/neuter services provider, Leftover Pets. The county terminated its professional services agreement with the nonprofit at the end of June.
•accepted an $800 “Spay Together” grant from the Humane Society of the United States.
•approved a budget amendment in the amount of $32,051 to cover the remainder of the salaries for two part-time state court solicitors who will start work once the court begins operations in January. That money will come from the county’s contingency funds.
•approved a proclamation recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month.
•recognized Rose Kisaalita for receiving the Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting award from the Government Finance Officer Association for the Fiscal Year 2019 comprehensive annual financial report. It’s the 10th straight year that the county’s finance has received the award.
•appointed Lisa Maloof to the Joint Development Authority of Northeast Georgia for a two-year term.
