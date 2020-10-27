Barrow County will be adding some new offices to the county judicial courthouse on Barrow Park Drive in Winder over the next month as it gets ready to launch a part-time state court beginning in January.
The county board of commissioners, during a called meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, approved a low-bid construction contract with Peachtree Construction Services to do remodeling work at the courthouse and build offices for the state court judge and solicitor general. Construction is expected to take about 30 days to complete, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
In August, the county retained Carter Watkins Associates Architects for engineering and design services for the project, and construction bids were solicited Oct. 7. Peachtree’s $63,750 bid came in just ahead of BGR Construction’s bid of $64,246.
While the project wasn’t budgeted by the county for Fiscal Year 2021, the county will pull from contingency funds to cover the cost.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during a separate work session Tuesday, commissioners:
•heard a recommendation to approve a Families First Coronavirus Response Act contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, where the county will deliver meals to the elderly and disabled. The $41,583 contract, which runs through Sept. 30, 2021, is entirely federally-funded.
•heard a recommendation to renew the coordinated senior transportation agreement with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging. The regional commission will reimburse the county for those transportation expenses.
•heard a recommendation to accept an $8,500 grant from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia that is awarded to public agencies that “display significant commitment to providing a safe work environment for employees.” Elizabeth Bailey, the county’s human resources director, said she would meet with department heads for their input on how the funds can be best utilized.
•heard a recommendation to amend the county’s 401(a) senior management plan adoption agreement to match with senior management employment contracts. Bailey said she recently discovered a discrepancy in the two and is recommended the county provide a make-up contribution to the plan for the effected employees. The financial impact will be $4,595.
Those items will be part of the consent agenda to be approved at the board’s Nov. 10 voting session.
Commissioners also met in closed session Tuesday to discuss a personnel issue but did not take any action.
